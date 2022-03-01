Citigroup Downgrades Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) to Neutral

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. Meritor has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. Meritor’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritor news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $173,873.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Meritor by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Meritor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Meritor by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 28.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

