Citigroup Inc. Buys 755 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

CBNK stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $344.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

