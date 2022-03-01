Citigroup Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) by 169.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ONE Group Hospitality were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STKS opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.50. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

