Citigroup Lowers BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to Sell

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 2,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 348,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 333,464 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after buying an additional 325,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

