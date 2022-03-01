Citigroup Lowers Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $142.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day moving average of $116.45. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $76.76 and a 52 week high of $149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.