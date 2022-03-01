Citigroup Upgrades Youdao (NYSE:DAO) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $15.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.07.

Get Youdao alerts:

NYSE DAO opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of -0.71. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile (Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.