Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.23

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 177429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Clarivate by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

