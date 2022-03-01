CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

