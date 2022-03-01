Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $59.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.
KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of NYSE:KOF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.06. 103,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $59.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33.
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.
