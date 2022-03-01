CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Shares of CLGN opened at $10.80 on Monday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 million and a P/E ratio of -83.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $3,743,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 615,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

