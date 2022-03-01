Colony Group LLC Acquires 12,027 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

SBS stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.05. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $8.22.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.