Colony Group LLC Has $262,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,082,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after buying an additional 197,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.79.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $198.34 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.64.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

