Colony Group LLC Invests $230,000 in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Qualys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Qualys by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,022,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,748,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Qualys by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $125.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

