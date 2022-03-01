Colony Group LLC Sells 699 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $126.16 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $124.59 and a one year high of $132.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

