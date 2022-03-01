Colony Group LLC Trims Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

