Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.70. Columbia Banking System posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 894,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

