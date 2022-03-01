Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.90% of Douglas Dynamics worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PLOW opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.02%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

