Comerica Bank Buys 171,067 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,067 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

