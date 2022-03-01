Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,784 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,227,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 43.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 120.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 293,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,836,000 after acquiring an additional 159,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $334,495.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

