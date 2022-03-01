Comerica Bank Sells 13,365 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $137.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.12 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.41.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 96.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

