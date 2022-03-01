Comparing Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) & NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A -$2.86 million N/A N/A Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $37.44 million 1.24 -$3.34 million ($0.04) -78.50

NLS Pharmaceutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NLS Pharmaceutics and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NLS Pharmaceutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

NLS Pharmaceutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 796.36%. Given NLS Pharmaceutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NLS Pharmaceutics is more favorable than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -1.43% 0.37% 0.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals beats NLS Pharmaceutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NLS Pharmaceutics (Get Rating)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience, for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol, for the treatment of ADHD. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Stans, Switzerland.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

