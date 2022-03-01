Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $64.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,457,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,536,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,016 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after acquiring an additional 456,247 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after acquiring an additional 253,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.05. 9,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,255. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

