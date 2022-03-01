Concordia International (TSE:CXR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.04

Concordia International Corp. (TSE:CXR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CXRX)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.04 and traded as low as C$25.01. Concordia International shares last traded at C$25.04, with a volume of 73,541 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
About Concordia International (TSE:CXR)
