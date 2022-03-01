Conduit (LON:CRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 615

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.59) to GBX 615 ($8.25) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRE. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

CRE stock opened at GBX 406 ($5.45) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £670.74 million and a P/E ratio of -49.51. Conduit has a 52 week low of GBX 384 ($5.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 568 ($7.62). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 433.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Conduit’s payout ratio is currently -317.07%.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

