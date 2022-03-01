Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $1,126.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 666.66 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,118.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,417.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,816.36.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

