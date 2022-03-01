Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:SA opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -346.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

