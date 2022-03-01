Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,982,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 316,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 252,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 184,213 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141,913 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 266,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

KB stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.77.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

