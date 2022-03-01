Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.15

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and traded as low as $22.74. Contango Ore shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 1,670 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Contango Ore in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in Contango Ore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Contango Ore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,106,000.

Contango Ore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTGO)

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

