Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Context Therapeutics.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Context Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.88. 177,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,268. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $10.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33.

In other news, CEO Martin A. Lehr purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

