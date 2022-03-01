Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $122.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.