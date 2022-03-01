Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.88.

TSE TCW opened at C$3.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$1.83 and a one year high of C$3.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$844.68 million and a P/E ratio of -40.60.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

