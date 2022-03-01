Corsair Partnering Corp (NYSE:CORS) Short Interest Update

Corsair Partnering Corp (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CORS remained flat at $$9.66 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,068. Corsair Partnering has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering in the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Partnering Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corsair Partnering Corporation is based in United States.

