Corsicana & Co. Has $1.60 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Corsicana & Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.38. 48,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,994,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.57. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

