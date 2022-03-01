Corsicana & Co. Invests $171,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 73,436 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 143.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 757,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 98,194 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 40,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,065. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.41. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $231.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.39.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

