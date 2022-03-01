Corsicana & Co. Sells 500 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Corsicana & Co. decreased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. 10,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPC. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

