Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after purchasing an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 97.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 461,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $182,457,000 after purchasing an additional 227,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $525.32. 64,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $520.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.94. The company has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

