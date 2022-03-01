Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 520.25 ($6.98).

Several analysts recently commented on CSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 340 ($4.56) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.51) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.84) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.98) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

Shares of Countryside Properties stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.27) on Monday, reaching GBX 304.20 ($4.08). 3,689,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 354.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 446.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. Countryside Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 269.20 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.78).

In other Countryside Properties news, insider John W. Martin bought 47,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($268,241.34). Also, insider Iain McPherson bought 55,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.60) per share, with a total value of £233,248.95 ($312,959.81).

Countryside Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.