Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,527,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $1,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $9.71 on Thursday, hitting $124.56. 27,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $111.79 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

