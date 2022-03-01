Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Crane by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Crane by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Crane by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $101.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.05.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

