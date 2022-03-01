Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) will report sales of $443.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $441.00 million and the highest is $446.27 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $451.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.75 earnings per share.

CACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $433.20.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,354 shares of company stock worth $12,702,993 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,474,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,318,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 11.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $550.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $581.01 and a 200-day moving average of $608.50. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $346.49 and a 52-week high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

