Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the January 31st total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,470. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
