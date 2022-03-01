Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the January 31st total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,470. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target (down from €15.50 ($17.42)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.98) to €17.00 ($19.10) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.40) to €14.70 ($16.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.98) to €15.00 ($16.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

About Crédit Agricole (Get Rating)

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.