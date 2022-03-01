Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,385 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace Capital lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $204,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.82. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

