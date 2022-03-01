Credit Suisse AG Buys 4,878 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Five Point were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Five Point by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

FPH opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.10 million, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

