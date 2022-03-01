Credit Suisse AG Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of Independence worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Independence by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Independence by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independence by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IHC opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Independence Holding has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $57.43. The firm has a market cap of $841.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Independence’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Independence Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.