Credit Suisse AG Has $392,000 Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of First of Long Island worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLIC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 71,828.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 338.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of FLIC opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $514.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

First of Long Island Profile (Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.