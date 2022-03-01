Credit Suisse AG Has $402,000 Stock Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

