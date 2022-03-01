Credit Suisse AG Takes $366,000 Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at $45,675,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 527.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 853,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at $2,896,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of -0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

