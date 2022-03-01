Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

CS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $14.78.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

