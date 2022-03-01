Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $60.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of IR stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

