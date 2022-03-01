Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PUM. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($150.56) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.66 ($128.83).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM stock opened at €81.98 ($92.11) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €95.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €101.71. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €80.32 ($90.25) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($129.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.